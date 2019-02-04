A man was attacked by a "juvenile mountain lion" Monday afternoon while running on a trail in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
The cat bit the man's face and wrist, a news release says. He was taken to a hospital with facial lacerations, wrist injuries and scratches and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.
The man, who was running on West Ridge Trail, fought off the cat and hiked to safety. Parks and Wildlife is investigating the attack.
More on today's mountain lion attack at Horsetooth Reservoir Open Space: the trail runner is recovering from his injuries, and the lion was killed as the victim defended himself on the trail. A necropsy will be performed by @COParksWildlife. More details: https://t.co/RVX0pfMg62— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 5, 2019
The 2,711-acre open space, located just west of Fort Collins, is a Larimer County property, its website says.