Within a week, two schools more than 1,500 miles apart came under attack. Three people were killed, and 12 wounded in the shootings in suburban Denver and the University of North Carolina Charlotte.
Two of those fatally shot — UNCC student Riley Howell, 21, and STEM School Highland Ranch’s Kendrick Castillo, 18 — are being hailed as heroes for throwing themselves at the shooters. Their sacrifice likely prevented further carnage.
As the country again grapples with a school shooting, Howell’s and Castillo’s instinctive reaction to leap into action is being seen by some as a last-resort option when help isn’t available and hiding or fleeing isn’t possible.
There are no nationwide guidelines for what or how students should be taught about an attack on their school, but there needs to be a discussion about it, said Beverly Kingston, a senior research associate at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Institute of Behavioral Science.
“The messages that students get depends on how the training is done, how the lessons are taught, who is teaching them. Are they trustworthy adults? Are they being taught in age appropriate ways?” she said. “There are a lot of differences in how these messages are conveyed, and that matters.”
Colorado is a locally controlled state, meaning its school districts decide which training method to teach staff and students, said Chris Harms, the director of the state’s School Safety Resource Center.
The STEM School teaches “Lock, Lights, Out of Sight,” according to the Douglas County School District’s website. The protocol advises teachers to lock classroom doors, turn the lights out and keep students quiet and out of the line of sight of the door. It does not mention students or teachers trying to disarm or subdue a shooter.
The National Association of School Psychologists and the National Association of School Resource Officers endorsed option-based drills, which equip students and staff with a range of alternative strategies to save lives.
The ALICE Training Institute offers one of these option-based drills. The for-profit organization — founded by Greg Crane in the aftermath of the Columbine massacre and provided input in the 2014 NASP and NASRO study — stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.
What differs from most procedures is the option to counter, which the institute defines as movements and actions an individual can take in an attempt to survive an attack.
“We’re teaching people simple and proactive things you can do to mitigate casualties during an incident and allow people to survive,” a video by an ALICE officer says. Examples include throwing items at the shooter’s face to distract them and throw off their aim before firing.
The Department of Homeland Security recommends a simpler method of action: Run, hide, fight. If there’s a clear, safe exit, evacuate immediately. If not, hide. As a last resort, fight.
ALICE pushes back against the use of the word fight. The organization claims it implies that the involved parties are willingly engaging with one another.
In the moment, the response depends on the individual, Kingston said.
“We have natural tendencies toward flight, fight or freeze. That’s how our brains work,” she said. “Some people have different natural tendencies. I would likely hide or flee ... but other people’s natural inclination is to fight.”
Though Harms declined to sanction a specific method, she cautioned schools against rushing to fortify their buildings.
“None of our students want to go to a place that feels more like a prison than a school,” said Harms. “We want to make sure schools are a welcoming place where students want to spend time and feel connected to the adults that can help them.”
For 20 years and scores of interviews about active-shooter response, including in the past week Kingston has tried to get out her message of prevention.
“We can all be eyes on the street, eyes on the school, eyes on the community,” she said. “We can be active bystanders by watching for red flags and warning signs and knowing who to tell when we see them.”
Colorado provides its residents with an anonymous reporting service called Safe2Tell, which received 16,000 tips in the 2017-18 school year and 46,253 tips since 2004. About 2,700 of those submitted in the 2017-2018 school year were about suicides.
The next most common reports were of drugs, bullying, cutting, depression and planned school attacks. Attacks comprised 692 of the 16,000 tips, Safe2Tell data shows.
But those tips achieve nothing without a robust threat assessment management team, which often is staffed by a mental health specialist, a school administrator and a law enforcement officer, Kingston said. The team can monitor flagged students over months and years, stepping in if they identify a dangerous pattern.
‘Many kids are hurting and suffering over a long time, so we need to make sure they have resources early on versus in the aftermath when communities and kids are traumatized.”
