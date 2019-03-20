One person was left badly hurt in a crash that the driver and another passenger ran away from Tuesday near Old Colorado City, police said.
The backseat passenger was not wearing a seat belt when the car hit a curb, then a tree stump, and smashed into a light pole in the 1600 block of West Uintah Street about 3 p.m., according to police.
The front passenger and driver have not been located, police said.
Police have not released any names, and the person that was injured is expected to recover. Police don't know if speed and alcohol are factors in the crash but are still investigating.