Royal Gorge Route Railroad
Caption +

A train winds along the Arkansas River on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad in this Gazette file photo.

 GENNA ORD THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad in Cañon City reopened Friday after the track's closure this week to clear damage from Monday's rain and hail storms.

Crews with Rock & Rail speedily cleared up gravel washout underneath the tracks, according to the Cañon City Daily Record. Other areas in Fremont County affected by the storms include Highway 115, which was partly closed as CDOT removed gravel from the road. 

5 Colorado festivals not to miss this weekend

The railroad closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but now visitors can catch a ride through the Royal Gorge just in time for the site's murder mystery event  Friday night with a Tin Man theme and Saturday's 'murder at Salt Creek.' 

13 things to do this weekend: parkour, taekwondo, dragon boats and more

Tags

Business Intern

Business Intern