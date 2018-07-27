The Royal Gorge Route Railroad in Cañon City reopened Friday after the track's closure this week to clear damage from Monday's rain and hail storms.
Crews with Rock & Rail speedily cleared up gravel washout underneath the tracks, according to the Cañon City Daily Record. Other areas in Fremont County affected by the storms include Highway 115, which was partly closed as CDOT removed gravel from the road.
The railroad closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but now visitors can catch a ride through the Royal Gorge just in time for the site's murder mystery event Friday night with a Tin Man theme and Saturday's 'murder at Salt Creek.'