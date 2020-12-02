The Royal Gorge Route Railroad, one of Colorado's most iconic tourist attractions, fell victim to the coronavirus after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November, health officials said
Guests who visited the attraction Nov. 18-20 may have been exposed to the virus and were advised to reach out to local public health officials to receive guidance about testing and quarantining, Fremont County health officials urged.
“We strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, and we aim for zero transmission,” said Mark Greksa, the train's owner. “We are proud of our staff and grateful to our guests for following COVID guidelines. There are inherent risks in riding our train and in life — we will continue to do our very best to follow and continuously improve upon our safety protocols.”
The train has more than 200 employees who are required to wear face masks, social distance and get temperature checks every shift, the release said.
More than 80,000 people rode the train since it reopened May 23 after the first wave of the pandemic, according to the release. The train remains open at a reduced capacity of 25%.