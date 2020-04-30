The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Cañon City will be open exclusively to vehicles Friday in an effort to comply with Colorado's safer-at-home guidelines, a park statement said Thursday.

The park closed to pedestrians at the beginning of March because of the coronavirus pandemic and briefly opened to vehicles at the end of the month before shutting down again.

For $20 per vehicle, motorists with eight or less people in either passenger cars, motorcycles, SUVs or minivans will be able to visit the park between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the statement said.

"The park will continue to open gradually in phases permitting more activities in the park as ordinances permit by Fremont County and the State of Colorado," it said.

Pedestrian traffic is still prohibited, the statement said, and visitors must remain inside their vehicle without stopping while at the park. A "no touch" credit card protocol will be in place, and restrooms will be closed.

❗️❗️EXTENDED❗️❗️Enjoy unlimited visits to the #RoyalGorgeBridge & Park until April 30, 2021, with a half-price season pass. The pass includes all general admission rides and attractions and pays for itself after just two visits! Offer ends May 31 - https://t.co/5XJ3Nph7ty pic.twitter.com/cqKd3nT0Bb — Royal Gorge Bridge (@rgbridge) April 30, 2020

