The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is inducting its first Black president, Rodney Gullatte, Jr., Friday to lead the 104-year-old organization.
Gullatte's induction follows nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and calls for more equitable treatment, support and representation of Black Americans.
Rotary is a worldwide group that strives to make a lasting and positive impact within communities locally and abroad. According to a Rotary Club of Colorado Springs news release, Gullatte was elected because he embodies the organization's slogan "service above self."
"Rodney will certainly move the group forward as he continues to initiate impactful changes in our community,” past President Caryn Adams said in the news release.
Gullatte, is an Air Force Veteran and a prominent leader in the community as founder of the Black Business Network in Colorado Springs among his other other entrepreneurial efforts.
"I'm all about progress," Gullatte said. "I'm all about ripping down barriers and destroying glass ceilings so everybody can have an equal shot at the prize — at the American Dream."
When it comes to breaking down barriers, Gullatte said he hopes his leadership can help bring diversity, opportunity and understanding to Rotary.
Gullatte said other people of color have joined Rotary but eventually left because of the difficulties imposed by being a minority in the room.
"I'm going to stay," Gullatte said. "When I see myself in a roomful of white people and I'm the only Black person in there, I know that's a room I need to be in because I'm going to be that guy to break that mold.
"Until people are able to see things change, they don't believe they can change."