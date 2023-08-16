At least two people have been injured following a rollover crash involving a Colorado Springs detective Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 1:45 p.m., police received reports of a rollover crash with injured parties at the intersection of Woodman Road and Commerce Center Drive.

According to officials, officers on the scene learned one vehicle had been traveling westbound and struck an unmarked CSPD detective from behind.

“The first car rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver,” the online blotter entry reads.

Both drivers involved were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, officials said.