The intersection at Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard was closed overnight as a result of a rollover crash. Nobody was injured, but police say alcohol may have been a factor.
The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m., Monday night. After police arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, one of the vehicles had struck the traffic control pole.
The engine of the car that hit the traffic pole was ejected onto the road.
Police say nobody was injured, but they suspect alcohol may have been involved. The driver of the car that struck the pole was evaluated for driving under the influence.
As of 5:45 a.m., all lanes at the intersection of Powers and Stetson Hills Boulevards were opened.