A rollover crash in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday sent five people to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The crash, reported at 6:56 p.m., happened near an apartment complex at Jet Wing Drive and South Academy Boulevard.
Firefighters said the vehicle's occupants had "minor to moderate" injuries.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that police shut down multiple lanes of traffic while the crash was investigated, and that no other vehicles were involved.
