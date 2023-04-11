A rollover crash has closed the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 25 at Bijou Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Crews with the Fire Department are working on the crash as of 1:45 p.m. It appears at least two vehicles were involved, based on images provided by CSFD.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Click or tap here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.