The city of Fountain announced a rollover crash that closed eastbound lanes of a major roadway Wednesday evening.
At around 6:30 p.m., city officials tweeted that a rollover crash had closed eastbound lanes of Mesa Ridge Parkway between Fountain Mesa Road and the east entrance to the Safeway parking lot.
Westbound lanes were still open, city officials said, though it wasn’t clear how long eastbound traffic would be closed off. Officials asked that people in the area avoid taking that route, if possible.