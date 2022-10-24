A rollover vehicle crash has closed part of Constitution Avenue east of Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported.
Just before noon, CHFD posted a tweet reporting that the incident occurred westbound on Constitution Avenue near the intersection with Hannah Ridge Drive and was blocking traffic in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood.
CHFD responding to rollover accident west bound Constitution/Peterson, blocking traffic.— Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) October 24, 2022
Please watch for emergency vehicles and slowing traffic.
The department said Constitution is shut down at Akers Drive.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.