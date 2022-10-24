Rollover Cimarron Hills

A rollover crash has closed part of Constitution Avenue in the Cimarron Hills area Monday.

 Courtesy of KKTV

A rollover vehicle crash has closed part of Constitution Avenue east of Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported.

Just before noon, CHFD posted a tweet reporting that the incident occurred westbound on Constitution Avenue near the intersection with Hannah Ridge Drive and was blocking traffic in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood.

The department said Constitution  is shut down at Akers Drive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

