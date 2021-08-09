One man has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash resulted in a car fire on Interstate 25.
Colorado State Patrol responded to a call at about 6:50 p.m. Monday regarding a rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Interquest Parkway in northern Colorado Springs. They found a 2005 Kia on fire on the southbound side of the interstate. A 29-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The fire has been put out and a tow truck is on scene clearing the area, but traffic is moving slowly. At this time, it is unknown whether speed, alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash, Colorado State Patrol said.