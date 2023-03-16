A roll-over traffic incident late Wednesday night in north Colorado Springs sent multiple parties to the hospital, and police searching for the driver of a black sedan, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said that at 11:05 p.m., Wednesday state patrol received word of a roll-over traffic accident at the intersection of Uintah and Nevada, with one vehicle smoking and possibly on fire.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers assisted multiple parties and arranged transport to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to officials, it was determined a black sedan traveling eastbound on Uintah ran a red light and struck the white SUV, which was headed southbound on Nevada. The impact caused the SUV to roll over and slide off the roadway.

Police said no property damage was caused in the incident, and no vehicle was on fire.