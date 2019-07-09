Several downtown roads will be closed Tuesday afternoon and night for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade.
Tejon Street will be closed from Cache la Poudre street to St. Vrain Street from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A further section of the road, from St. Vrain to Castilla Street, will be closed from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Several cross streets that intersect Tejon will also have portions of them closed starting Tuesday afternoon.
Cache la Poudre will be closed between Mesa Road and Tejon from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dale Street, and Monument Street will be closed between Mesa and Nevada Avenue from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Also starting at 2 p.m., Willamette Avenue and St. Vrain will close between Cascade Avenue and Nevada.
Between Cascade and Nevada from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Boulder Street, Platte Avenue, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue will all be closed.
The 79th annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.