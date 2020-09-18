First, football returned. Next up: tailgating and getting together with friends to watch a game on TV.
UCHealth Park, the home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes minor league baseball team on Colorado Springs' northeast side, will host a tailgate and watch party for the Air Force Academy vs. Navy football game Oct. 3, the Vibes announced Friday.
A maximum of 500 people will be allowed inside UCHealth Park, east of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road, to watch the game on the Vibes' video board that the club says is the largest television screen in the city.
The event is free to the public. Attendees must wear masks to enter the stadium and social distancing measures will be in place, according to the Vibes. Once inside, fans can purchase food and beverages while watching the game.
The UCHealth Park parking lot will open at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 for fans who want to tailgate before the game. The stadium's gates will open at 3 p.m. and kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Air Force-Navy game will take place at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium north of the Springs. The event, however, will be closed to the public and only Air Force cadets will be allowed at the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are excited for this collaboration and to give fans the opportunity to support the Falcons in a game that is important to Colorado Springs and our military communities across the nation,” Chris Phillips, the Vibes' president and general manager, said in a news release.
The Air Force Academy is part of the Mountain West football conference, which voted in August to postpone its fall football season because of concerns about the coronavirus. Even so, Air Force is going ahead with plans to play Navy, its service academy rival.
Recent news media reports indicate the Mountain West is considering whether to revive its fall football season. Air Force, however, has not said if it would join the Mountain West to play a slate of games if the conference resumes its season.