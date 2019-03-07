Rocky Mountain National Park saw a 6 percent increase in the number of visitors in January compared with the same month a year ago despite the federal government being mired in the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
The government shutdown furloughed 800,000 federal employees, including 149 at Rocky Mountain National Park, and precipitated a wave of destruction at some of the country's most popular parks. It also cost the Park Service $400,000 a day from entrance fee revenue.
During January, 118,152 people entered Rocky Mountain National Park, said park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson in an email. Between Jan. 1 and 13, when the park had closed its roads and shuttered gates due to lack of resources, an estimated 2,600 walked into the park boundaries.
Another 4,000 walked in during the first eight days of the shutdown between Dec. 24 and 31.
The uptick in January travelers comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for visitation to the northern Colorado park.
About 4.59 million people explored Rocky Mountain National Park last year compared with 4.43 million in 2017 and 4.51 in the previous record year of 2016.
That number puts Rocky Mountain as the third most-visited national park behind Grand Canyon and Great Smoky Mountains national parks, which attracted 6.3 million and 11.4 million people, respectively.
It also was one of 26 parks that set records in 2018.
“The visitation to our national parks continues to affirm that Americans are in love with their public lands and hold dear the stories of our nation embodied in the natural, cultural and historic landscapes we protect in the National Park System,” National Park Service Deputy Director Dan Smith said in a news release.
Even with the wave of visitors in January, Rocky Mountain National Park was lucky to be spared from some of the destruction other parks incurred.
"Compared to what some other national park sites experienced in resource damage, we were fortunate that the majority of visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park were remarkable stewards during the shutdown," Patterson said.
Joshua Tree wasn't so lucky. Vandals chopped down at least one of the park's namesake trees, sprayed graffiti and littered the Southern California landscape. Though no estimates of the costs have been released, the former superintendent of the park said it could take 200 to 300 years for the park to recover, according to The Desert Sun.
At other parks, trash cans and toilets overflowed and visitors littered trails with candy wrappers, toilet paper and other trash.
Like Joshua Tree and other parks, RMNP also has a significant maintenance backlog bill. At the end of 2017, Rocky Mountain had about $84.2 million worth of road and trail work, water line repairs and other projects it needed to address, according to Park Service data.
During the shutdown, none of the backlog could be addressed.
"We are re-prioritizing projects and deadlines and the timelines of some projects may be altered, but we are still determining those impacts," Patterson said.