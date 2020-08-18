The Cameron Peak fire, one of the state's four major fires, caused a closure in Rocky Mountain National Park Tuesday, according to a news release from park officials.

The fire is four miles away from northwest boundary of Rocky Mountain National Park, which is one of the United States' most visited parks.

Twenty wilderness campsites, cross country zones and several backcountry trails in the northwest section of the park are closed "out of an abundance of caution," officials said.

In an abundance of caution, due to forecast winds & extreme fire conditions, #RMNP is implementing temporary closures in the remote NW area of the park due to the Cameron Peak Fire, which is approximately 4 miles from the park’s NW boundary https://t.co/uoR31ktxa1 ks pic.twitter.com/xRPuUffCiD — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) August 18, 2020

A complete fire ban has been in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park since August 14. On Tuesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide fire ban for 30 days in response to the roaring fires across the state.

There are currently no road closures within Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Cameron Peak fire began Thursday west of Fort Collins in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. The most significant growth occurred along the west and southwest flanks of the fire, in the Rawah Wilderness and near Cameron Pass, according to the Incident Information System.

The fire grew rapidly over the weekend and reached 14,018 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Gazette's Leslie James contributed to this article.