ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK • Colorado's premier national park is tapping revenue from recreation fees to reopen parts of the park that were closed during the ongoing federal government shutdown.
A few staff members began plowing some roads in Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, and custodians started cleaning bathrooms and emptying trash cans that had accumulated unusual amounts of waste, the Boulder Daily Camera reports.
Entrance fees weren't being collected, but entrance stations were opened to provide safety and basic information to visitors.
The limited park access is courtesy of federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds. Most facilities remain closed, however, including Beaver Meadows Visitor Center on the park's east side and Kawuneeche Visitor Center on the west side.