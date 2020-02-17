Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park reported another year of record numbers of visitors during 2019.
The park admitted 4,678,804 visitors, which was a 1.7% increase over the 4,599,242 people that visited the park in 2018. July was the most popular month to visit, during which 976,042 visitors entered the park.
The 2019 numbers represent a 44% increase compared to 2012.
The busiest days were as follows:
1. Sept. 28 (Saturday)
2. July 28 (Sunday)
3. Sept. 29 (Sunday)
4. Sept. 22 (Sunday)
5. July 5 (Friday of Independence Day weekend)
6. Sept. 21 (Saturday)
7. July 21 (Sunday)
8. Sept. 1 (Sunday before Labor Day)
9. July 6 (Saturday of Independence Day weekend)
10. July 4 (Independence Day)
