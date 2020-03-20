Rocky Mountain National Park has closed until further notice because of coronavirus concerns, park officials announced Friday night.
The closure of the park, one of the country's busiest, began at 7 p.m. Friday.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Rocky Mountain National Park is our number one priority," a news release said.
The Estes Park Trail-Gazette reports that Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa requested the immediate closure of the park in a letter to the Secretary of the Interior on Friday.
The closure comes two days after the National Park Service announced that park entrance fees would be waived to aid in social distancing, a decision that drew criticism from some, including the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks.
On Tuesday, the Manitou Incline, another one of the state's popular outdoor areas, was closed temporarily under an order by Manitou Springs city officials.