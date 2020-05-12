One of Colorado's most popular national parks plans to begin phased openings this month, according to a news release Tuesday.
Rocky Mountain National Park plans to increase access to the park on May 27, which currently has its gates closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED
-Maroon Bells visitors face vehicle reservation system, no bus service
-Independence Pass, Mount Evans road to remain closed, for now
-Devil's Head Recreation Area closed to promote social distancing
Public access is set to be granted in phases, according to the news release. As the phased reopening is implemented, Rocky Mountain National Park will work with the State of Colorado with regard to safety order requirements.
This follows the expiration of the statewide ‘safer at home’ order, which encourages Coloradans to stay within 10 miles of their own home, including for outdoor recreation. The order is currently set to expire on May 26, though it is subject to extension. Extension would likely impact Rocky Mountain National Park’s reopening plan.
The first phase of reopening will allow for wilderness camping permits to be issued and shuttle operations within the Bear Lake Road corridor will begin on May 27. It is unknown if the hiker shuttle from the visitor center will start operating. Bus capacity will be limited to allow ‘social distancing.’
The second phase of reopening is planned for June 4. At this time, portions of Moraine Park and Glacier Basin Campgrounds will partially reopen. Approximately half of the campsites are expected to be available via reservation. Longs Peak, Timber Creek, and Aspenglen campgrounds will still be closed.
Other services, like the possible opening and operation hours of the park visitor center, are still up for determination.