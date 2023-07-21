It wouldn’t be a Colorado summer without the delicious Rocky Ford watermelons and cantaloupes. With the season in full swing, melon enthusiasts may be wondering why these fruits are still missing from the shelves of local grocery stores.

According to Eric Hanagan, co-owner and operator of Hanagan Farms located southeast of Pueblo in La Junta, this year’s melon crop has been greatly affected by the unseasonal weather events that have plagued the state since the start of the spring season.

“It’s a rare year when all of the farmers are impacted,” Hangan said, “We’re definitely in for a shorter cantaloupe and watermelon season this year.”

Hanagan said that 100% of the farm's melon crop is delayed, while roughly 70% of the crop is tarnished. He attributes this year’s frequent and severe thunderstorms and hailstorms to be the main culprit.

“We’ve had major hailstorms in the past, but this has definitely been one of the rougher years,” Hanagan said, “or maybe it just seems that way coming out of such a heavy drought.”

Just a few miles east in Rocky Ford, Michael Hirakata of Hirakata Farms said his crop has faced similar challenges, citing a 30% loss of both watermelons and cantaloupes combined.

"Hail has been the biggest issue this year, but the cool and wet weather has also played a role," Hirakata said, relaying hopes of a warmer start to fall to promote a long growing season — possibly a chance for the farm to recoup this year's season, given the unfortunate delay in harvest.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"It's too early to tell how much more loss we'll have this growing season, because it depends on when the first freeze happens this fall," Hirakata said,

"We're optimistic we'll have a good crop, but we're always at the mercy of the weather when it comes to plant and harvest."

Although the melons are looking scarce this season, Hanagan said consumers can expect to see some of the fruit trickling into farmers' markets within the next week, with products hitting supermarkets in two weeks.

In a recent post on social media, Hirakata presents one of their acclaimed watermelons, use a quarter for scale of reference.

"All this rain puts us about two weeks behind," Hirakata wrote. "Be sure to keep your eyes out in early August for a Hirakata Farms melon!"