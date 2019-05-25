SAN MIGUEL COUNTY — A highway in southwest Colorado is "indefinitely closed" due to a massive rockslide that destroyed a section of the road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
The slide happened on CO 145 about 12 miles north of Dolores Friday afternoon.
Dirt, rock and two massive boulders fell onto the highway, completely destroying the pavement and leaving an 8-foot-deep trench, a Facebook post from CDOT said.
Crews are currently working to repair and reopen the highway, which CDOT said will include blasting a boulder that is the size of a building into smaller pieces so that it can be removed from the road.
While clean-up occurs, CO 145 will be closed between Cortez and Telluride. CDOT said that, right now, they have no estimate for when they will be able to reopen the highway.