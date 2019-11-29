A morning rockslide that closed both lanes of westbound Interstate 70 is expected to create extensive delays, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The slide happened at mile marker 248, near Beaver Brook, CDOT said in a news release. Eastbound I-70 is closed until at least 3 p.m. Friday for mitigation work to remove unstable rock, the news release said. I-70 closures are at Exit 203 Frisco and Exit 205 Silverthorne. Eastbound US 6 Loveland Pass is closed from to Arapahoe Basin to I-70.
CDOT warned motorists to find alternate routes. From eastbound I-70 in the mountain corridor, CDOT recommended drivers use U.S. 24, Colorado 91 or Colorado 9 to connect to U.S. 285 towards Denver. Denver metro-area travelers headed toward Summit County were advised to use U.S 285. to Colorado 9 or U.S. 24, but were warned that the detour may have delays as well due to higher volumes of traffic.
"We appreciate that the ongoing closure is disruptive to the traveling public and makes it difficult to travel to the mountains from the Front Range on the holiday weekend," the news release said. "Unfortunately, detour routes add significant delays to travel time, so those traveling may want to adjust their plans to avoid the closure."
CDOT said westbound vehicles that were halted between Beaver Brook and Dumont (mile marker 236), were being turned around to head back east. As of 2 p.m., there was no estimated reopen time listed on CDOT's website.
US 50 EB/WB: Road closed between County Road 26B and Red Creek Rd. Closed at MM 136 near Blue Mesa Reservoir due to a crash. No est. reopen time. https://t.co/tPRccRCGTG— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 29, 2019
A rock slide near Idaho Springs earlier this week shut down traffic on the interstate for 10 hours.
