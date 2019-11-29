A morning rockslide that closed both lanes of westbound Interstate 70 is expected to create extensive delays, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The slide happened at mile marker 248, near Beaver Brook, CDOT said in a news release. Eastbound I-70 is closed until at least 3 p.m. Friday for mitigation work to remove unstable rock, the news release said. I-70 closures are at Exit 203 Frisco and Exit 205 Silverthorne. Eastbound US 6 Loveland Pass is closed from to Arapahoe Basin to I-70.

map.PNG

Courtesy of CDOT.

CDOT warned motorists to find alternate routes. From eastbound I-70 in the mountain corridor, CDOT recommended drivers use U.S. 24, Colorado 91 or Colorado 9 to connect to U.S. 285 towards Denver. Denver metro-area travelers headed toward Summit County were advised to use U.S 285. to Colorado 9 or U.S. 24, but were warned that the detour may have delays as well due to higher volumes of traffic.

"We appreciate that the ongoing closure is disruptive to the traveling public and makes it difficult to travel to the mountains from the Front Range on the holiday weekend," the news release said. "Unfortunately, detour routes add significant delays to travel time, so those traveling may want to adjust their plans to avoid the closure."

CDOT said westbound vehicles that were halted between Beaver Brook and Dumont (mile marker 236), were being turned around to head back east. As of 2 p.m., there was no estimated reopen time listed on CDOT's website.

A rock slide near Idaho Springs earlier this week shut down traffic on the interstate for 10 hours.

Check cotrip.org or @ColoradoDOT for the latest updates from CDOT.

Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623

Twitter: @GazetteLiz

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in space exploration and environment. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments