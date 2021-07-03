A rockslide closed all but one westbound lane of travel on Highway 24 near Manitou Springs Saturday afternoon.
At around 1:50 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that debris on the roadway had slowed westbound traffic on the highway west of the Manitou Cliff Dwellings to a one lane crawl.
Eastbound traffic remained open, the Colorado State Patrol said.
US 24 WB: Debris on roadway between Crystal Hills Blvd and Canon Av. One lane traffic due to a rock slide at mile point 298 westbound west of the cliff dwellings. Expect delays and use caution. https://t.co/XfQ4ef4l8j— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
"There was boulders in the middle of the roadway from 18 inches to bigger," Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. "They were going to bring additional machinery to mitigate it, but there still was rock fall."
Cutler said that was the case when troopers arrived on scene, but the Colorado Department of Transportation advised that drivers in that area expect delays, and use caution when traveling in the area.