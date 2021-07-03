Westbound U.S. 24 has fully reopened near Manitou Springs after a rockslide caused major delays for holiday weekend travelers on Saturday.
CDOT reported the highway had fully reopened at 4:05 p.m.
At around 1:50 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that debris on the roadway had slowed westbound traffic on the highway west of the Manitou Cliff Dwellings to a one lane crawl.
Colorado Springs police tweeted that westbound traffic was being diverted through Manitou Springs.
Eastbound traffic remained open, the Colorado State Patrol said.
US 24 WB: Debris on roadway between Crystal Hills Blvd and Canon Av. One lane traffic due to a rock slide at mile point 298 westbound west of the cliff dwellings. Expect delays and use caution. https://t.co/XfQ4ef4l8j— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
"There was boulders in the middle of the roadway from 18 inches to bigger," Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol said. "They were going to bring additional machinery to mitigate it, but there still was rock fall."
Colorado Department of Transportation had advised that drivers in that area expect delays, and use caution when traveling in the area.