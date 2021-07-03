highway 24 delay

One lane on Highway 24 was closed west of the Manitou Cliff Dwellings as a result of a rock slide Saturday afternoon.

 Colorado Department of Transportation

Westbound U.S. 24 has fully reopened near Manitou Springs after a rockslide caused major delays for holiday weekend travelers on Saturday.

CDOT reported the highway had fully reopened at 4:05 p.m. 

At around 1:50 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that debris on the roadway had slowed westbound traffic on the highway west of the Manitou Cliff Dwellings to a one lane crawl.

Colorado Springs police tweeted that westbound traffic was being diverted through Manitou Springs. 

Eastbound traffic remained open, the Colorado State Patrol said.

"There was boulders in the middle of the roadway from 18 inches to bigger," Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol said. "They were going to bring additional machinery to mitigate it, but there still was rock fall."

Colorado Department of Transportation had advised that drivers in that area expect delays, and use caution when traveling in the area.

Flash flood warning in effect for Cripple Creek, Woodland Park; hundreds of Denver flights delayed by weather
I-70 fully reopen after weekend mudslides force multiple closures
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed amid flash flood warning

Tags

Load comments