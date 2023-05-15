A Fremont County road remains closed due to a rockslide, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

The rockslide, reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, closed the scenic Phantom Canyon Road at mile marker 14, the Sheriff's Office said.

Phantom Canyon Road is a continuation of Highway 67 running south of Cripple Creek and Victor, connecting the cities to Florence, just east of Cañon City.

Undersheriff Derek Irvine said road and bridge crews are still removing debris as of around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.