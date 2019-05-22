Traffic delays along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be possible Wednesday and through Memorial Day weekend for repairs after a rockslide brought down boulders the size of small SUVs, Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
The fallen rocks caused road damaged and are blocking westbound lanes of the interstate, near milepost 122. CDOT crews will be repairing the road and mitigating the rocks Wednesday. Traffic is funneled to one lane and periodic closures are likely.
Crews will be blasting the larger rocks and will shut down lanes during those times. Eastbound traffic might experience some delays during the mitigation efforts.
The rockslide happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday and no cars were hit. Some boulders were the size of small SUVs.
Crews will closely watch this section of the canyon until the wet weather lets up. They expect to bring down other loose rocks from the hillside by Friday, using a helicopter or crane.
The Associate Press contributed to this report.