The Rockrimmon Library has reopened after it closed for over two weeks due to flood damage, the Pikes Peak Library District announced Monday.

A historic torrent of rainfall last month caused the library, located southeast of the intersection of Rockrimmon Boulevard and Vindicator Drive, to close on June 23.

Colorado Springs saw 9.62 inches of precipitation last month, making June the city's single-wettest month on record, according to the National Weather Service data. That total more than quadrupled the average June rainfall of 2.27 inches and eclipsed the previous one-month record of 8.13 inches, set in May 2015.

Rockrimmon Library is now operating at its normal Monday through Thursday hours between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sundays.