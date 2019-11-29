Westbound Interstate 70 is expected to be closed until late Friday afternoon after a morning rock slide near Dumont. Eastbound I-70 is expected to be closed from noon to 3 p.m. for mitigation work.
Westbound lanes are shut down at mile marker 248 near Beaver Brook, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
"Long delays are certain," CDOT said on its website.
CDOT said westbound vehicles that were halted between Beaver Brook and Dumont (mile marker 236), were being turned around to head back east.
Authorities suggest U.S. 285 and Colorado 9 as a detour, but warn that traffic could be heavy on those routes.
A rock slide near Idaho Springs earlier this week shut down traffic on the interstate for 10 hours.
Check cotrip.org or @ColoradoDOT for the latest updates from CDOT.