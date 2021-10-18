A robbery suspect who was wounded after trading gunfire with Colorado Springs police has been identified, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Ryan Bayless, 33, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and five counts of first-degree attempted assault in connection with an incident that took place near Palmer Park on Oct. 7, officials said.
At about 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, Colorado Springs detectives spotted a vehicle at Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard. The car was believed to be involved in several robberies, police said. The driver tried to get away when he saw the officers, but police blocked his path. When the officers approached the car, Bayless allegedly fired at least one round at them. At least one detective fired back, hitting Bayless at least once, according to the release.
Bayless was taken into custody and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said. The detectives, whose names were not released, were uninjured and have been place on administrative leave.