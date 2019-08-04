Colorado Springs police officers shot and killed a robbery suspect Saturday evening, according to police.
Police officers responded to a reported robbery on the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard around 6:45 p.m.
Police confronted two suspects on the 2100 block of Manitoba Drive, about half a mile north of the reported robbery. One of the suspects reached for a gun in his waistband. At least one of the officers fired at the suspect, police said.
The suspect later died in a hospital, police announced Sunday morning.
The identity of the deceased suspect has not yet been released, as police try to contact his family.
The second suspect was arrested. Neither of the police officers were injured.
Both of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, police said. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.