Police responded to a gun fired within a 7-Eleven convenience store in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

An armed suspect fired a gun inside a northeast Colorado Springs store Sunday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 9 p.m., the suspect entered the 7-Eleven convenience store near the intersection of Woodmen and Marksheffel roads and demanded money from an employee, police said. When the employee refused, the suspect fired a round inside the store.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the suspect, described as a white man wearing a hoodie and a mask, then fled the store as a passenger in a waiting car, police said.

The initial report did not include information that the suspect left with cash or merchandise. Officials did not elaborate on a vehicle or suspect description.

