At least one person is in custody after an hours-long standoff Tuesday night at residence in southeast Colorado Springs.
The suspect, who was the last of more than a dozen to exit the house, was cornered by SWAT for hours but refused to surrender until the tactical team made it inside, Gazette news partner KKTV said.
The incident started after a cell phone was stolen from an apartment in the Pine Creek Village on Chapman Drive just after 11:30 p.m.
Using GPS, police were able to track the phone to a home in the 1400 block of Shadberry Court.
"There were about a dozen people inside this residence. We brought them out, we interviewed them, and then we were told by some of these folks that there were still people inside the residence," police Sgt. Robert Wilson told KKTV.
Police tried to get the remaining people inside to surrender peacefully, but they refused and SWAT was called.
Several more announcements and flash bang explosions later, and the last suspect— believed to be involved in the robbery— was removed from the home, KKTV said.
Police have not identified the suspect.