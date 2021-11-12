Colorado Springs police arrested a man with an "outstanding robbery warrant" Thursday afternoon, law enforcement said.

Officers spotted 23-year-old Noah G. Clark, in the 600 block of N. Nevada Avenue around 4:00 p.m., police said.

Officers called in tactical units and police dogs as reinforcement because "Clark would go to extremes to avoid apprehension," police said.

Clark got into the driver side of a Jeep Cherokee alone. That's when tactical units pinned Clark's vehicle but he escaped from the Jeep and started to run. Police dogs confronted Clark so he surrendered, police said.

Police found a gun in Clark's waistband as well as in the driver side of the Jeep. Police said one of the handguns was reported stolen.

Police arrested Clark and booked him into the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond.