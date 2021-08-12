Police arrested a robbery suspect after a car chase in Colorado Springs on Wednesday night, law enforcement said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Monta Smith after responding to a "personal robbery with a weapon" in the 800 block of South Meade Avenue near Prospect Lake just after 10 p.m., officials said.
Officers saw a suspected vehicle at a nearby business and tried to follow it but stopped the pursuit because of risk to the public, police said.
Not long after, officers found the vehicle in the 800 block of Hillside Ridge Point.
The suspect wouldn't follow officers' orders and allegedly tried to run out of the vehicle before speeding off and crashing into an empty police cruiser, police said. The suspect continued to try and get out of the vehicle and run but officers arrested the suspect, police said.
Officers arrested Smith but did not provide age or gender. This information was not found in public records either.