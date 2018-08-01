A suspect in an armed ATM robbery Tuesday night — and several personal robberies — was arrested Wednesday, but not before allegedly causing a wreck in a busy Colorado Springs intersection, police said.
Police gave this report:
Officers spotted the suspect driving a black Jeep near East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road about 11:15 a.m.
He ran a red light and collided with two vehicles in the intersection.
The man ran and was captured after a brief chase. The black Jeep had been stolen in Colorado Springs and had a stolen license plate.
The suspect might have neglected to put his Jeep in park before running, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The Jeep ended up on the sidewalk.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
The drivers of the two other vehicles had minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.