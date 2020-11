A Circle K was robbed in northeastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police rushed to a Circle K at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway around 2:40 a.m. for a call about a robbery but when police arrived the suspect was gone.

The robber, described as a male, had a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash for the store's register, police said.

More information will be posed as it becomes available.