Robbers stole cash from a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint Monday morning and got away with it, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said two suspects pulled up to the store, located at 3916 N. Academy Ave., at around 10:15 a.m. One, wearing all black and a ski mask, got out of the car and entered with a gun. The suspect aimed at the clerk and got an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and the safe.

The robbers sped away in a maroon sedan which was located later and determined to be stolen. The two men were not captured.