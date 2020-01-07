Robbers hit a Colorado Springs gas station and a bank Tuesday morning, in two crimes that saw the robbers leap a counter to get their loot.
Colorado Springs police are looking for four people who reportedly robbed a Circle K gas station with a gun early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers received a report of an armed robbery just after 1:40 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of South Academy Boulevard and Broadmoor Bluffs Drive. A witness told police the four robbers jumped the counter and ordered him to get into the storage room because “they didn’t want to hurt him.”
Officers said they got to the Circle K within minutes of getting the call, but the robbers were gone.
At 8:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Space Center Drive two people reportedly robbed Academy Bank.
The robbers ran into the bank wearing masks and jumped the teller counters. After grabbing an undisclosed amount of cash, they took off on foot. No weapons were seen.