Two people robbed a TCF Bank on Friday and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Colorado Springs police said.

The robbers, who did not show any weapons during the robbery, fled the bank at 2930 S. Academy Blvd. around 12:35 p.m. in a sedan.

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released.

Friday's robbery follows a similar attempt Thursday at the TCF Bank branch at 9265 N. Union Blvd, in which two people fled empty-handed.