Seven robberies were reported in 27 minutes in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.
Police say the crooks hit seven stores beginning at 2:06 a.m., each time threatening the employees with a weapon and demanding money. The robbers stayed just ahead of police during the spree and have not been located.
Both robbers were men. No other suspect information has been released. The names and addresses of the stores have also not been released; police have only said they are located on the southeast side of town.
