A pair of robbers hit two Wingstops Thursday night in east Colorado Springs in what police believe is a pattern of armed robberies in the area.
Two men first targeted a business in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive about 9 p.m. While officers were investigating, they received reports of another robbery in the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Blvd.
Police would not say what the businesses were, but Gazette news partner KKTV reported that they were Wingstops.
The men, who were in their early 20s and wearing face masks, left both businesses with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.