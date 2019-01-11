Wingstop robbery 011119
Caption +

This Wingstop restaurant at 1580 Space Center Drive was one of two robbed Thursday night. Photo courtesy Google Maps.
Show MoreShow Less

A pair of robbers hit two Wingstops Thursday night in east Colorado Springs in what police believe is a pattern of armed robberies in the area.

Two men first targeted a business in the 1500 block of Space Center Drive about 9 p.m. While officers were investigating, they received reports of another robbery in the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Blvd.

Police would not say what the businesses were, but Gazette news partner KKTV reported that they were Wingstops.

Man arrested in nine armed robberies across Colorado Springs over three weeks

The men, who were in their early 20s and wearing face masks, left both businesses with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments