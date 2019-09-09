A robber is on the run after a hold up at a Colorado Springs bank early Monday, according to police.
Police said a man walked into a bank in 3200 block of Centennial Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m. and gave a teller a note that demanded money and threatened the teller with the use of a gun.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled south from the bank on foot. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.
