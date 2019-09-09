robbery

Photo courtesy of Gazette newspartner, KKTV.

A robber is on the run after a hold up at a Colorado Springs bank early Monday, according to police.

Police said a man walked into a bank in 3200 block of Centennial Boulevard just after 9:30 a.m. and gave a teller a note that demanded money and threatened the teller with the use of a gun.

The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money and fled south from the bank on foot. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported another robbery occured Sunday evening where a gas station clerk was attacked. Read more here.

