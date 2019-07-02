Two robberies were reported in northern Colorado Springs overnight.
Police responded to an armed robbery at McDonald's on the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. Monday.
The suspect, armed with a handgun, escaped the scene after stealing an unknown amount of cash.
Police said the suspect was described as a light skinned African-American approximately 20 years old, wearing a dark jacket with a horizontal red stripe and dark jeans.
Two people robbed a 7-Eleven on the 2600 block of Northgate Road at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspects stole unknown amounts of cash from the register after assaulting the clerk.
Both cases are in search of the suspects.