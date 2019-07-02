GazetteSlate.jpg (copy)

Two robberies were reported in northern Colorado Springs overnight.

Police responded to an armed robbery at McDonald's on the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. Monday.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, escaped the scene after stealing an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was described as a light skinned African-American approximately 20 years old, wearing a dark jacket with a horizontal red stripe and dark jeans.

Two people robbed a 7-Eleven on the 2600 block of Northgate Road at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspects stole unknown amounts of cash from the register after assaulting the clerk.

Both cases are in search of the suspects.

