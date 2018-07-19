A man suspected of robbing a downtown Colorado Springs convenience store Wednesday night assaulted an officer and a store clerk before crashing into a patrol car, police said.
Terry Forston, 28, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest, assault and driving under the influence, police said.
According to police, Forston entered the 7-Eleven at 328 E. Platte Ave. about 11:15 p.m., assaulting the clerk and stealing an unknown amount of money.
Officers arrived as the suspect was driving away. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove back the 7-Eleven. Police said Forston intentionally crashed into a police vehicle while trying to get away.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported Forston cut through the parking lot of a Taco Star near the 7-Eleven and crashed into the restaurant’s drive-thru.
Police said Forston got out of the vehicle and tried to run away. Police used pepper spray and a stun gun, but incapacitated Forston, who assaulted an officer during the struggle to arrest him.
The officer and the store clerk were not seriously injured. The stolen money was recovered, police said.