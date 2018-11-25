A cell phone store employee who was robbed at gunpoint Friday night says the robber apologized to her as he left.
The robbery happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on Unitah and 19th, on the west side of Colorado Springs. The victim told 11 News the man barged in, pulled a gun on her and demanded money. After he cleaned out the register, the woman says he told her he was sorry on his way out.
The employee was still shaken up when 11 News spoke with her. The business manager says the robbery happened in just a minute. No one was hurt. Police tell 11 News there's not much of a suspect description, other than he was wearing a hoodie.
